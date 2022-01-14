M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,339 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,339 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Chubb by 14.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 39.5% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CB opened at $197.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.06. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $144.00 and a twelve month high of $201.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.94.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

