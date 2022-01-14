Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 41,800 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00.
Passage Bio stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.
Passage Bio Company Profile
Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.
