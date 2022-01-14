Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) Major Shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc Buys 41,800 Shares

Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG) major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 41,800 shares of Passage Bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $230,736.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Orbimed Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 8,200 shares of Passage Bio stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $45,346.00.

Passage Bio stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.46. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $30.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 313,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,530 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Passage Bio in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Passage Bio by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 158,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 205,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 116,336 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Passage Bio by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PASG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

