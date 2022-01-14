First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 3,334 Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,334 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 31,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. 35.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNHI opened at $16.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.69. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 33.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.04.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

