Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) to Post $5.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $5.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $6.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.49. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54,800%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $12.87 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $17.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $153.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.85 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 20.11% and a return on equity of 24.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EGLE. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

EGLE stock opened at $43.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.15. The stock has a market cap of $588.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 209,122 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after purchasing an additional 75,100 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 27.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 206,834 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 43,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 670.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

