Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Balchem were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 13.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Balchem by 131.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Balchem by 437.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 15,931 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Balchem by 1.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Balchem by 58.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 4,194 shares in the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 29th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $156.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $164.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.56. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.29 and a fifty-two week high of $174.29.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.80 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 22.30%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

