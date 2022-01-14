Commerce Bank Increases Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,451 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LULU opened at $336.27 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $418.16 and its 200 day moving average is $409.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LULU has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.96.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

