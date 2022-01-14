APi Group (NYSE:APG) Downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”

Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on APi Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup began coverage on APi Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:APG opened at $24.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. APi Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. APi Group had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in APi Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in APi Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 26,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 46,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

