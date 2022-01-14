Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Raised to $72.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its target price increased by Barclays from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.57.

NYSE ESNT opened at $49.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.35. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.62 and a 1-year high of $54.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.70.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 61.29%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Essent Group will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.64%.

In other Essent Group news, Director William Spiegel sold 3,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $146,461.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.57 per share, with a total value of $42,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Essent Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 124,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after purchasing an additional 29,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 401,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

