Commerce Bank Purchases 3,007 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 16.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth $46,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 41.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 97.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 32.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.32.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.49. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

