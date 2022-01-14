JustInvest LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

JustInvest LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNY. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,743,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNY stock opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

