JustInvest LLC Has $430,000 Stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PKX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 141.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in POSCO in the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in POSCO by 463.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 43.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 172,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,231,000 after acquiring an additional 51,966 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:PKX opened at $63.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a twelve month low of $54.40 and a twelve month high of $92.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.79.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.876 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is a boost from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 16th.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

