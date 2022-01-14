JustInvest LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Playtika by 8.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Playtika by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 82,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Playtika by 21.3% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Playtika by 3.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Playtika by 30.3% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Robert Antokol bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $3,243,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PLTK shares. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a research note on Friday, December 10th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Playtika from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.25 and a 12 month high of $36.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 40.71% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $635.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

