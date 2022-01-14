JustInvest LLC Increases Stock Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TransUnion by 6,879.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,524,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,047,000 after buying an additional 3,474,210 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 11.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,589,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,590,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499,719 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $238,453,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in TransUnion by 209.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,018,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the second quarter valued at $129,027,000. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $110.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $83.11 and a 52-week high of $125.35. The company has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

