Ieq Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 10,182 Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,129,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,920,000 after purchasing an additional 575,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,153,000 after purchasing an additional 445,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 351,633 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 383,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 190,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRNE opened at $4.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 166.48% and a negative net margin of 692.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

