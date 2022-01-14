JustInvest LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 299.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 447,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,925,000 after buying an additional 335,407 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 54,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 24.5% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 18,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in ING Groep by 27.5% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 651,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 140,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ING Groep by 188.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of ING Groep from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.51.

Shares of ING opened at $15.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.98.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 25.27% and a return on equity of 8.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

