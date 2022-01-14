Ieq Capital LLC Invests $207,000 in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,196 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 134,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,452,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 416,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,317,000 after purchasing an additional 64,339 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PerkinElmer by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,413,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $218,258,000 after purchasing an additional 217,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $179.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $203.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.29.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 2.79%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.48.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total transaction of $672,144.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

