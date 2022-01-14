Swiss National Bank Has $11.67 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of Eagle Materials worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,693,000 after buying an additional 873,251 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,269,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,822,000 after acquiring an additional 376,526 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,334,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,422,000 after acquiring an additional 223,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James H. Graass sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $495,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE EXP opened at $162.81 on Friday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $105.40 and a one year high of $169.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

EXP has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Further Reading: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.