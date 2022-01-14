First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Raised to $16.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $15.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52 week low of $11.53 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,204,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,855,000 after purchasing an additional 49,456 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,898 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 9,904 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $638,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,687,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 126,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

