Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $97.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $118.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Truist cut shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Nevro to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Get Nevro alerts:

NVRO stock opened at $90.76 on Wednesday. Nevro has a 12 month low of $78.36 and a 12 month high of $184.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nevro will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.33 per share, with a total value of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,400 shares of company stock worth $2,109,772 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 50.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth $170,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth $172,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter worth $232,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.