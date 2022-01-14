Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.81.

Shares of ACI stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of -0.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90. Albertsons Companies has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $37.85.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 92.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $477,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $3,168,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 25.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 49,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 40,877.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 81,755 shares during the last quarter. 58.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

