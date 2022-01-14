Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $616,000 Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 264,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Yum China by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 65,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Yum China by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Yum China by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research raised Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet cut Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.10.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total transaction of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $47.95 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $69.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.78 and a 200-day moving average of $57.46.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.