Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,761 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 217.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,485,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,447 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,155,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,710,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,797 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,808,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,475,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total value of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $48.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.66.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. Analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

