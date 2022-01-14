Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of Z. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $56.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $116,185.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CIO Stanley B. Humphries sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $92,720.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,343 shares of company stock worth $5,959,728. Insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

