Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,445,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $114.02 on Friday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $126.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.31.

