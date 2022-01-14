Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 4,530 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 734.3% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 330,211 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,290,000 after buying an additional 290,632 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.4% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,386,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,970,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 49.5% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 78,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 68.9% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 1.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 306,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

PLUG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of Plug Power stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.45. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 17.74 and a quick ratio of 16.89.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $143.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

