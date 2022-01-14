Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $675,000 Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CGI were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $6,413,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GIB opened at $84.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.64. CGI Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $93.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.75.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

