Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 82 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TER. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cowen upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

TER stock opened at $158.25 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.05 and a fifty-two week high of $168.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $932.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.53%.

In related news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $243,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock worth $5,658,186. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.