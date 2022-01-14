Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Makes New Investment in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,041 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.90. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.69 and a 52 week high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

