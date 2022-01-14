Ieq Capital LLC Makes New $230,000 Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RPD shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD opened at $97.56 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total value of $2,446,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,316 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,482 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

