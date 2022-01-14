Ieq Capital LLC Sells 510 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ieq Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 10,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 169,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 65,528 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 62,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unum Group stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNM. Barclays lowered their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

