Head-To-Head Comparison: The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) & GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.82, meaning that its share price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The RMR Group has a beta of 1.68, meaning that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares GreenBox POS and The RMR Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -106.65% -52.52% -42.26% The RMR Group 5.88% 5.84% 4.43%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and The RMR Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 The RMR Group 0 3 2 0 2.40

The RMR Group has a consensus price target of $41.40, suggesting a potential upside of 20.88%. Given The RMR Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The RMR Group is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.9% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of The RMR Group shares are held by institutional investors. 56.3% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 55.0% of The RMR Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and The RMR Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $8.52 million 22.20 -$5.01 million N/A N/A The RMR Group $607.24 million 1.77 $35.70 million $2.13 16.08

The RMR Group has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS.

Summary

The RMR Group beats GreenBox POS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile

GreenBox POS, a technology company, develops, markets, and sells blockchain-based payment solutions. The company's blockchain-based systems are designed to facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses. The All Other Operations segment includes the operations of RMR Inc., RMR Advisors, and Tremont Advisors. The company was founded in1986 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

