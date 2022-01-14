Ieq Capital LLC Takes Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,800,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.1% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 80,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,903,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 11.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.28, for a total transaction of $1,652,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total value of $1,937,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $162.45 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $112.92 and a 1 year high of $171.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $153.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.09.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.