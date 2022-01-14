TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $7,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,281,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493,544 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ventas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ventas by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,332,000 after acquiring an additional 851,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ventas by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after acquiring an additional 691,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $52.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.40 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.68. The stock has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.23.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 339.63%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.19.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

