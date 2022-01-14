TD Asset Management Inc. Has $7.46 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $7,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,217,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 428,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after purchasing an additional 149,225 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 111.8% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $103.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.67. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.62 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $4,812,872.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.22.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

