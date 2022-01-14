Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 47,750 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Shaker Investments LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 70,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.90.

CFG opened at $55.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $56.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.