TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $9,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Flowserve by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 413,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after buying an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Flowserve by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Flowserve by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,312,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,916,000 after acquiring an additional 347,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $32.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $28.15 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 62.99%.

FLS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

