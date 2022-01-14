Morgan Stanley Lowers MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) to Equal Weight

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.76.

MorphoSys stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.95. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $30.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.22.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.84 million. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.05%. Research analysts expect that MorphoSys will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 600.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 993.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 30.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 325.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MorphoSys by 713.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG engages in the development of antibodies for therapeutic, diagnostics, and research applications. It operates through the Proprietary Development and Partnered Discovery segments. The Proprietary Development segment combines proprietary research and development of therapeutic compounds. The Partnered Discovery segment offers technologies to make human antibody-based therapeutics on behalf of partners in the pharmaceutical industry.

