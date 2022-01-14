Berenberg Bank Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €141.00 ($160.23) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.01% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a research report on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) target price on SAP in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

SAP opened at €120.50 ($136.93) on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €123.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is €122.71. SAP has a 52 week low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($147.43). The firm has a market cap of $142.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

