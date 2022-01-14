Square (NYSE:SQ) Given New $225.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $300.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.29% from the company’s previous close.

SQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.05.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $136.95 on Friday. Square has a fifty-two week low of $133.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a PE ratio of 127.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Square will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $241,743.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,494,506. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Square by 308.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Square by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

