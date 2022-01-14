SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) received a €135.00 ($153.41) price objective from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €144.00 ($163.64) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €138.79 ($157.71).

Shares of ETR SAP opened at €120.50 ($136.93) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €123.17 and a 200 day moving average of €122.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. SAP has a 12-month low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 12-month high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

