West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$137.00 to C$143.00. The stock traded as high as $97.96 and last traded at $96.96, with a volume of 2828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.44.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.51.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 51.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,230,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,626 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 34.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,313,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,522,000 after purchasing an additional 845,080 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 17.0% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,087,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,070,000 after acquiring an additional 448,538 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 902.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,773,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,105 shares in the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.21. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 28.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.156 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently 2.90%.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

