Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 115,694 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 115,694 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.08% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $9,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 18.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 213.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $108.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.67 and a 1 year high of $112.15. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $192,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Obrien sold 9,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $985,019.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,154 shares of company stock worth $5,759,753. 0.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

