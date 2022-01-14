Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Vycor Medical stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Vycor Medical has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
Vycor Medical Company Profile
Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?
Receive News & Ratings for Vycor Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vycor Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.