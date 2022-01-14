Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Short Interest Update

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.9% from the December 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Vycor Medical stock opened at $0.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12. Vycor Medical has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc engages in the provision of innovative surgical and therapeutic solutions to the medical community. It operates through the Vycor Medical and NovaVision segments. The Vycor Medical segment focuses on devices for neurosurgery. The NovaVision segment offers neuro stimulation therapies and diagnostic devices for the treatment and screening of vision field loss.

