Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Decreases By 69.8%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decline of 69.8% from the December 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

WMMVY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. Wal-Mart de México has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th were given a $0.3507 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Wal-Mart de México

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

