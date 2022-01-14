State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Wolfe Research cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Europe raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $57.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.17 and a twelve month high of $62.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.28.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.64%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total value of $98,366.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 239,939 shares of company stock valued at $14,051,645. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

