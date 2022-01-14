State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradata by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a return on equity of 39.29% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

