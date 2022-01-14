State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Teradata worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Teradata by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,142,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after purchasing an additional 366,364 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teradata by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,620,000 after purchasing an additional 220,056 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Teradata by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 361,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,628,000 after purchasing an additional 212,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teradata by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,990,384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,429,000 after purchasing an additional 203,356 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Teradata by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 424,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,219,000 after purchasing an additional 176,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TDC opened at $43.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. Teradata Co. has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14.
In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Teradata in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.55.
About Teradata
Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
