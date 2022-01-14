StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Holdings Lowered by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $8,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,910,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 22.2% during the third quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 410,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74,700 shares during the period. Finally, Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 482,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Banco Santander downgraded shares of StoneCo to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $49.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $16.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.72 and a beta of 2.37. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

