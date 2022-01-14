Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 117,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 79,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,943,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 201,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,237,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,853,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,400,000 after purchasing an additional 337,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 17,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $161.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $125.83 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

