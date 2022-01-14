CIBC Boosts Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Price Target to C$34.00

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KEYUF. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Keyera from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.04.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KEYUF opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.48. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

