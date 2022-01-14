Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires Shares of 25,500 Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,644,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,564,000 after buying an additional 205,093 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,898,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,208,000 after buying an additional 51,810 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 24.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,317,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $138,453,000 after buying an additional 646,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,644,000 after buying an additional 189,139 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,381,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $99,406,000 after buying an additional 6,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $710,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AL opened at $44.76 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $36.52 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.18. Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is an increase from Air Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AL. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Air Lease from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

